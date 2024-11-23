Martin headed to the locker room during the first quarter of Friday's game against the Nets due to an undisclosed injury, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's unclear what kind of issue is affecting Martin, but the forward has departed the contest and his return is now uncertain, as he went straight to the locker room. If he doesn't return, then KJ Martin, Guerschon Yabusele and Ricky Council would be in line to see more minutes the rest of the way.