Martin headed to the locker room during the first quarter of Friday's game against the Nets due to an undisclosed injury, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It's unclear what kind of issue is affecting Martin, but the forward has departed the contest and his return is now uncertain, as he went straight to the locker room. If he doesn't return, then KJ Martin, Guerschon Yabusele and Ricky Council would be in line to see more minutes the rest of the way.
More News
-
76ers' Caleb Martin: Scores season-high 18 points•
-
76ers' Caleb Martin: Four more steals in Tuesday's loss•
-
76ers' Caleb Martin: Shooting woes continue in loss•
-
76ers' Caleb Martin: Secures double-double in win•
-
76ers' Caleb Martin: Suiting up Friday•
-
76ers' Caleb Martin: Expected to suit up Friday•