Martin has agreed to terms on a five-year, $65 million contract with 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Martin was a core member of the Heat's rotation the past three seasons, averaging 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.2 triples across 26.7 minutes per game. He figures to play a similar role in Philadelphia, where he will presumably compete for minutes on the wing with the likes of Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre and Jared McCain.