Martin (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Martin was a late addition to the injury report before having been eventually ruled out due to right groin soreness. With the forward joining Joel Embiid (foot/nose) and KJ Martin (hip) on the sideline, Ricky Council and Eric Gordon are candidates for increased roles.
