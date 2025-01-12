Share Video

Link copied!

Martin (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Martin was a late addition to the injury report before having been eventually ruled out due to right groin soreness. With the forward joining Joel Embiid (foot/nose) and KJ Martin (hip) on the sideline, Ricky Council and Eric Gordon are candidates for increased roles.

More News