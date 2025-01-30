Martin (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Martin will miss an 11th straight game Friday against the Nuggets. Philadelphia continues to deal with several injuries to key players, with Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (finger), Andre Drummond (toe) and KJ Martin (foot) ruled out for this game against Denver. Head coach Nick Nurse will continue to turn to other options on his roster, like Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre, Justin Edwards and Guerschon Yabusele, to shoulder the load for this team riddled with injuries.