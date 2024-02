Payne will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This is an expected move with Tyrese Maxey (illness) back in the lineup. Payne stepped up in a big way in his debut Friday against the Hawks, producing 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes.