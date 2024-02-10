Payne recorded 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 127-121 loss to the Hawks.

Payne slid straight into the starting lineup Friday following his trade from Milwaukee. With the 76ers down on troops, Payne stepped into a sizeable role, scoring a season-high 20 points. Although he won't be this good moving forward, he is worth a look, even in 12-team leagues, as long as Philadelphia is running a thin backcourt lineup.