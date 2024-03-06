Payne finished Tuesday's 112-107 loss to the Nets with 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes.

Payne got the start Tuesday with Tyrese Maxey (concussion) sidelined, and the veteran floor general delivered a solid outing across the board. Payne has been productive off the bench for the Sixers, scoring in double digits in five of the 10 appearances he's made for Philadelphia. He's averaging 10.2 points, 3.1 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 0.4 steals per game since joining Philly.