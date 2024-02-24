Payne registered 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes off the bench during Friday's 104-97 victory over Cleveland.

Kyle Lowry isn't yet ready to play on back-to-back nights, so Payne saw an elevated role again behind Tyrese Maxey in the Sixers' backcourt. Payne's scored at least 15 points in three of the last six games, but he also played only nine minutes in Lowry's debut for Philly on Thursday. Payne can still be useful as a bargain DFS option, but only when Lowry is getting the night off.