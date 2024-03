Payne will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against New York, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

This is an expected move for the 76ers, as Tyrese Maxey is returning from his concussion to reclaim his role as the engine of the offense. Payne is coming off a tough showing Sunday versus New York, as he had seven points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one block in 29 minutes.