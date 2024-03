Payne (illness) will not play Sunday versus Dallas, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Payne was seen exiting the arena prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET tipoff, leaving Tyrese Maxey, Buddy Hield and Kyle Lowry as the lone traditional guards healthy in Philadelphia's backcourt. De'Anthony Melton (back) is out, but Kelly Oubre (shoulder) has officially been cleared for action.