Payne finished Tuesday's 139-129 win over the Grizzlies with 32 points (9-10 FG, 8-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 30 minutes.

The 76ers received the devastating news before Tuesday's game that Tyrese Maxey was set to miss at least the next three weeks due to a tendon injury in his right pinkie finger. The absence of the two-time All-Star opened the door for opportunities for Payne, who gave the Sixers a much-needed spark off the bench after starting in Monday's game against the Hornets. The move out of the starting five didn't impact the veteran southpaw, who proceeded to record career highs in points and three-pointers made. He missed just one of his 10 field-goal attempts, but Payne also got his teammates involved with a game-high 10 dimes for his first double-double since April of 2024. Whether he comes off the bench or starts, it appears as though Payne will benefit the most from Maxey's absence in terms of production and opportunities.