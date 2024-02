Payne (recently traded) is available for Friday's game against Atlanta, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Payne was initially ruled out for Friday's matchup since his trade was still pending, but he's been cleared to make his team debut in the first half of a back-to-back set. Tyrese Maxey (illness) is questionable for Friday's game, and Payne could see a fairly sizable role against the Hawks if Maxey is ruled out.