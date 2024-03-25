Payne contributed 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 121-107 victory over the Clippers.

Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris led the way for the Sixers, but there's a chance the win wouldn't have happened without Payne's impressive effort off the bench, as he was the team's third-best scorer behind the Harris and Maxey duo. Payne's fantasy upside is limited due to his bench role, but it's worth noting he has scored in double digits in four of his last six appearances, a span in which he's also averaging 2.8 assists per contest.