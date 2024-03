Payne will start at guard in Sunday's game versus the Knicks, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Payne will start opposite Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt, as Indiana will opt to bring Buddy Hield off the bench. The last time Payne started for Philly, he recorded 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes.