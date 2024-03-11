Payne amassed seven points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 79-73 victory over the Knicks.

Payne got the starting nod in Sunday's victory, leading all 76ers players with a handful of assists and ending three points short of the double-digit mark to boost the offense. Payne has started in four games with Philadelphia, handing out five or more assists in two of those outings. He has reached double figures in scoring in three of those four starts, with Sunday's contest being the only game he has failed to do so.