Payne (knee) was traded from the Bucks to the 76ers along with a 2027 second-round pick Thursday in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Payne joined the Bucks on a one-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 campaign and saw decreased production across the board, averaging 6.2 points, 2.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game over 47 appearances with the club. He'll likely serve as the primary backup at point guard behind Tyrese Maxey on a team that has been active ahead of the trade deadline following Joel Embiid's (knee) injury.