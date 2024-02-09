Payne (trade pending) is out for Friday's game versus the Hawks.

The 76ers acquired Payne from the Bucks on Thursday, but he'll get some extra time to get acclimated to his new organization before making his debut. Given that he hasn't had a chance to practice with the 76ers and Friday's contest marks the front end of a back-to-back set, Payne could remain out for Saturday's matchup with the Wizards. On a positive note, Payne no longer appears to be bothered by a hyperextended knee, which resulted in him being listed as probable on the Bucks' injury report prior to the trade being announced.