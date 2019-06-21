The Celtics selected Edwards in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft at No. 34 overall via the 76ers.

Edwards has potential to provide instant-offense off the bench if he is able to earn the minutes as a reserve in the Celtics' backcourt. He averaged 24.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists across 35.4 minutes during his Junior season at Purdue.