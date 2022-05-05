Bassey played a minute and 23 seconds Wednesday in the 76ers' 119-103 loss to the Heat in Game 2 of the series, finishing with a rebound and a blocked shot.

The 76ers have been without Joel Embiid (orbital) for the first two games of the series, and though Bassey helped restore some depth in the frontcourt by gaining clearance to play from the strained shoulder that has sidelined him since early April, he hasn't been a major part of head coach Doc Rivers' rotation. The rookie's limited court time Wednesday came at the end of Game 2, when the Heat had a 13-point lead and had effectively clinched the win.