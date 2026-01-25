76ers' Charles Bassey: Inks 10-day deal with 76ers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bassey is signing a 10-day deal with the 76ers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Bassey will provide some emergency depth at the center position in Philadelphia, and it's possible he could get into the rotation when Joel Embiid gets hit with rest days. Through 10 G League games this season, Bassey has registered averages of 18.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest.
