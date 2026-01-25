Bassey agreed Saturday with the 76ers on a 10-day deal, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Bassey will kick off his second stint in Philadelphia after he previously broke into the league in 2021 as a second-round pick of the 76ers. The 25-year-old center most recently appeared at the NBA level earlier this season with the Grizzlies, when he made two appearances over the course of a 10-day hardship contract. Bassey returned to the G League thereafter and has been dominant over his 10 appearances with the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 18.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.4 assists in 27.8 minutes per contest. He could struggle to crack the rotation in Philadelphia so long as Joel Embiid, Adem Bona and Andre Drummond are all available.