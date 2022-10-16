Philadelphia waived Brown on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brown finished the past season as one of the 76ers' two two-way players and was retained heading into 2022-23 campaign, but Philadelphia ultimately decided that the two-way spot was better spent on 19-year-old forward prospect Michael Foster. Unless another team opts to scoop up Brown, expect the 25-year-old to stick around in the Philadelphia organization and join the G League's Delaware Blue Coats.