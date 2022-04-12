Brown was placed in the league's health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Tuesday's G League contest against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Derek Bodner of DailySix.com reports.

The Delaware Blue Coats begin a three-game series against the Vipers for the G League championship Tuesday, and given the usual return timetable from protocols, it appears like Brown won't be available for any of those games. The 6-foot-6 forward finished the Blue Coats' last game with 28 points (11-19 FG), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, so his absence will be a huge blow to their title chances.