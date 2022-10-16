Brown has been waived this morning in order to make room for other roster pieces, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After a solid 2021 campaign with the Delaware Blue Coats where he averaged 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds, the Sixers decided to waive him to convert Michael Foster to a two-way contract. With Brown's strong performance last season, expect him to receive another G-League opportunity.
