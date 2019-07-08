76ers' Christ Koumadje: Double-doubles off bench
Koumadje finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four blocks across 20 minutes during the 76ers' 84-81 overtime loss to the Thunder in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.
The undrafted rookie from Florida State was a force off the bench, pacing the second unit in scoring while checking in second in rebounds. Koumadje has an uphill battle to latch on to a spot on the final roster this fall, but continued strong efforts in Las Vegas could well earn him additional time to make his case in training camp.
