76ers' Corey Brewer: Coming off bench Tuesday
Brewer will come off the bench Tuesday against the Lakers.
With Jimmy Butler sidelined, Brewer has started the past three games, averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.7 assists in 31.0 minutes. However, Butler is healthy and being re-inserted into the starting five, pushing Brewer to the bench. He's expected to see a reduction in workload as a result.
