76ers' Corey Brewer: Fills stat sheet in Monday's win
Brewer contributed 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 121-93 win over the Rockets.
Brewer started in place of Jimmy Butler (wrist) and played well, hounding James Harden defensively for most of the contest. Butler's injury isn't expected to keep him sidelined long. With that being said, if Butler remains out for Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs, Brewer could be in line to draw another start, as the 76ers will be looking to keep DeMar DeRozan in check.
