76ers' Corey Brewer: Inks 10-day contract

Brewer signed a 10-day contract with the 76ers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Brewer was brought on board to provide a veteran presence and additional wing depth for the 76ers. Should the 32-year-old prove his fitness, he could stick with the team beyond his 10-day deal. Brewer posted averages of 5.3 points and 2.1 rebounds across 16.8 minutes per game with the Lakers and Thunder in 2018.