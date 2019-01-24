76ers' Corey Brewer: Primed for another 10-day deal
Brewer will sign a 10-day contract with the 76ers on Friday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Jimmy Butler nursing a wrist injury, Brewer's stay with the 76ers was extended. The veteran has started each of the past two games with Butler unavailable, averaging 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 3.0 blocks/steals per game during those appearances. Once his upcoming 10-day contract expires, Philadelphia will need to either sign Brewer for the remainder of the season or cut him loose.
