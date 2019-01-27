76ers' Corey Brewer: Scores 20 points in spot start
Brewer finished with 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four steals, and two assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Nuggets.
Brewer scored a season-high 20 points Saturday, continuing to play big minutes for the injury-plagued 76ers. Much like he did last season for the Thunder, Brewer is providing some nice production during his time on the floor and one would think he will be given a contract for the rest of the season based on his ability to fill a number of roles. As long as he is starting he is worth considering if you need threes and steals.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....