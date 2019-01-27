76ers' Corey Brewer: Scores 20 points in spot start

Brewer finished with 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four steals, and two assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Brewer scored a season-high 20 points Saturday, continuing to play big minutes for the injury-plagued 76ers. Much like he did last season for the Thunder, Brewer is providing some nice production during his time on the floor and one would think he will be given a contract for the rest of the season based on his ability to fill a number of roles. As long as he is starting he is worth considering if you need threes and steals.