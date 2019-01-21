76ers' Corey Brewer: Set to start Monday

Brewer will start Monday's game against the Rockets, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The veteran signed a 10-day contract with the Sixers less than a week ago, but with Jimmy Butler out Monday, he'll be thrust into the starting lineup at small forward. Brewer saw eight minutes of action against Minnesota on Jan. 15, but he's been a DNP-CD in each of the last two games.

