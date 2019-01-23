76ers' Corey Brewer: Starting again Wednesday

Brewer will start Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Jimmy Butler (wrist) out again Wednesday, Brewer will get his second straight start after an impressive outing in Monday's blowout win over the Rockets. Brewer played 33 minutes and recorded 11 points, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in that time. After being tasked with defending James Harden on Monday, Brewer will likely take on the assignment of guarding DeMar DeRozan to start out Wednesday.