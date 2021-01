Mathias will come off the bench Tuesday against the Heat, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

The 25-year-old started the past two games and averaged 40 minutes with the 76ers short-handed, but Ben Simmons (knee) is back in action Tuesday. Philadelphia still has six players sidelined due to the COVID-19 protocols, so Mathias could still play more than the 7.5 minutes he averaged in his four previous appearances this season.