Terry is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left shoulder impingement.

Terry may have suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the Nets, when he fell to the floor hard after being inadvertently tripped mid-air by Ben Saraf. Terry has averaged 21.0 minutes per game over his last four outings, and if he's unable to play Sunday, then those minutes would be absorbed by MarJon Beauchamp, Trendon Watford and Kyle Lowry.