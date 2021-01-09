Green will be available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After Seth Curry tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Green was placed in the league's health and safety protocol as a close contact. However, it's now been confirmed that the game between the Sixers and Nuggets will take place, and Green has cleared protocol. Over the last four games, he has averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.