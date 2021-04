Green (hip) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks.

The 33-year-old sat out Monday's matchup with the Thunder due to a left hip injury, but his absence will be limited to one game. Green is averaging 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.3 minutes this season, and he figures to rejoin the starting five Wednesday.