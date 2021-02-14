Green registered 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in a loss to the Suns on Saturday.

Though his final stat line was far from eye-popping, Green enjoyed one of his finer efforts thus far in February. He entered the contest averaging only 7.8 points on 43.8 percent shooting since the start of the month, and he hadn't tallied double-digit points since Feb. 6. Green can chip in decent defensive stats and a couple three-pointers per contest, but his overall numbers lack fantasy appeal.