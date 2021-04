Green (hip) has been added to the injury report for Monday's game against the Thunder.

With a tanking opponent on the schedule, the Sixers may take advantage and rest a few regulars, as Joel Embiid (shoulder), Tobias Harris (knee) and Ben Simmons (illness) all join Green as questionable on the injury report. Green struggled in the Sixers' most-recent pair of losses to Milwaukee, totaling just five points on 1-of-6 shooting over the two games.