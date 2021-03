Green totaled 18 points (6-15 FG, 6-14 3Pt), six rebounds, one block and one steal across 35 minutes Wednesday in an overtime loss to the Bucks.

Prior to Wednesday, Green had totaled seven three-pointers made in his last three games. His 18 points were the most he's scored in a game since dropping 29 back on Jan. 12. He has also made a difference on the defensive side of the ball, blocking a shot for the eighth straight game while collecting at least one steal in nine of his last 11 contests.