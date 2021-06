Green (calf) is unlikely to play in Monday's Game 4 against the Hawks, Jalyn Smoot of Philly Sports Network reports.

Coach Doc Rivers stopped just short of officially ruling Green out, but it would be a shock if he took the court for Game 4 after suffering a calf strain in Game 3. Assuming Green is out, more minutes could be available for Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybille and Tyrese Maxey.