Green added 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two blocks, two steals, one rebounds and one assists in 31 minutes during the 76ers' 118-111 win over the Hornets.

Green was brought to Philly, mainly for his three-point shooting and he's done his job for the most part. He has hit multiple three-pointers in 12 games, including hitting nine treys back on Jan. 12. His 16 points mark just the second time he's eclipsed the 15-point plateau on the season.