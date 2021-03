Green compiled 17 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across 28 minutes in Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Clippers.

Green had another solid night of shooting Saturday, converting five three-pointers in the contest. Conversely, he did absolutely nothing in the secondary categories. It's his first game without a rebound since late December and the only game this season where he failed to register rebound, assist, steal and blocked shot numbers.