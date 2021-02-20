Green registered 13 points (4-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 37 minutes in Friday's win over the Bulls.

Green scored in double digits for the third time in his last four contests, and as it has been a trend of late, he delivered most of his value from three-point range. He has made four treys in back-to-back contests, and he is shooting 43.4 percent from beyond the arc in nine February games.