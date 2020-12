Green recorded two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3PT), two assists and two steals in 18 minutes in the 113-107 win over Washington on Wednesday.

Green drastically underperformed in the win Wednesday. The guard made his debut after winning two consecutive championships and had nothing to speak of. Green made a single basket out of ten total attempts and will need to rebound very quickly if he is to maintain a starting spot in the rotation.