Green (hip) will play Thursday agains the Lakers, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Green won't have to miss any time after he had been listed as questionable for Thursday's game due to a sore left hip. Green has been in a nice rhythm over the last four games, averaging 12.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 4.0 triples, 2.3 steals and 1.0 block per game.