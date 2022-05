Green is heading to the locker room during the first quarter of Game 6 on Thursday against Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

In what appeared to be a scary injury, Green's left leg was fallen on by teammate Joel Embiid early in the first quarter. Although Green hasn't been officially ruled out for the remainder of the contest just yet, it's highly likely after seeing the accident that he'll be able to return.