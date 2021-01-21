Green finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes Wednesday in the 76ers' 117-109 win over the Celtics.

Green's defensive stats dried up after he had averaged more than two steals plus blocks over his last seven games, but he got the job done for those that rostered him for his three-point production. The 33-year-old's ability to occasionally chip in on the defensive end gives him a little more value than the typical three-point streamer, but his minutes and overall output are likely to dip a bit if Seth Curry (conditioning) is cleared to play in Friday's rematch with Boston.