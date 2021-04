Green dropped 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and a block across 34 minutes Wednesday in the 116-113 loss to the Suns.

Green has knocked down 11 threes over his last three games while averaging 13.7 points during that span. To go along with the points, he's also added 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals over this stretch. Green's recent spike in production is in part because of missed time from Ben Simmons (illness), Tobias Harris (knee) and Seth Curry (rest).