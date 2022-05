Green amassed 21 points (7-9 FG, 7-9 3Pt) and four rebounds across 34 minutes during Friday's 99-79 victory over the Heat.

Green bounced back in a major way after shooting just 3-for-16 from the beyond the arc through the first two games of the series. The veteran sharpshooter should continue to get plenty of looks from deep if Miami continues to focus its defense on limiting Joel Embiid and James Harden's attempts inside the paint.