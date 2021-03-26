Green produced 28 points (9-14 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 109-101 win over the Lakers.

Green received his championship ring from the Lakers before tip-off and then proceeded to go to work on his former team. Green enjoyed a superb shooting night and notched one of his best performances of the season. It was only his second time scoring over 20 points this year, and his eight converted three-pointers were his second-highest total in that category. When Green gets going from long-range, stuffed stat lines will follow.